Mumbai Indians Have a Point to Prove in IPL 2023, Feels Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League will be back to winning way in the upcoming edition of the tournament after their disastrous campaign last year, where they finished at the very bottom of the table.

“They’ll have to forget what happened last season, this is a fresh season to believe that they can do it again," Gavaskar began.

“They’ve got the team, they are, you know probably going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, but otherwise, they’ve got a team that can win the championship once again."

MI finished the previous edition with an uncharacteristically low 8 points from their 14 games, winning just 4 games while losing the other 10.

But, Gavaskar feels that the side from Maharashtra will be back stronger this year as they have a point to prove.

“I see them being in the top two this time around or top three definitely because I think they have a point or two to prove after their last year’s performance," he opined.

Gavaskar also tipped Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and attacking left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan to have a good season ahead of their curtain-raiser against Royal Challenger Bangalore on the 2nd of April at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I think Ishan Kishan after his debut for India in one-day cricket getting a double hundred, he will be somebody to watch out for as well. And I think Rohit Sharma will do something really special this season."

The addition of Jofra Archer has strengthened the team and Gavaskar feels that the Englishman can prove to be the difference with the ball.

“Their biggest strength is obviously going to be Jofra Archer coming back because Jofra Archer is a kind of bowler who can take you wickets at the start and who can bowl the overs, the final couple of overs where he can get the wickets and block the runs as well."

MI’s overseas contingent boasts of talent that could make competing teams turn green with envy as the likes of Cameroon Green, Tim David, and Dewald Brevis also decorate their ranks.

“The four overseas picks would be the big signing Cameron green. Another big signing, Jofra Archer. Tim David, three. And between the two, depending on form, depending on the opposition, either Tim or Stubbs or Dewald Brevis."

“Tim David is going to be the X-Factor because he is the kind of player who can change the game in a couple of overs. Cameron Green, he’s again somebody who will make a big difference with both bat and ball. He might even bat at number three because of the fact that when he’s played for Australia, he’s opened the batting and he’s scored so many runs so quickly."

Gavaskar concluded by stating that the only area that looks rather light for the five-time winners is the spin department.

“I think it would be perhaps the spin combination because they’ve really got a lovely new ball attack. The spin combination looks just a little bit light."

The IPL kick off on the 31st of March as defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

