'Emergency Hai, 26th ko Ahmedabad Jana Padega': Mumbai Indians' Share Hilarious Video, Ask Fans What's Their Excuse to Attend IPL Qualifier

Mumbai Indians pulled off an emphatic 81-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday to qualify for the second Qualifier in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

In their next playoffs game, Mumbai will take on Gujarat Titans on May 26.

Following the sensational triumph over LSG, the Mumbai-based franchise shared a hilarious post to celebrate their qualification.

In the clip, posted on Twitter, ardent Mumbai fans could be heard coming up with some strange excuses to cancel their pre-decided plans for Friday to make time for the high-voltage second Qualifier fixture. “Paltan, 26th ke plans cancel karne ke liye kya excuse de rahe ho," [Paltan, what will be your excuse to cancel your plans for 26th], the tweet read.

The post soon went viral soon and fans could not help but burst into laughter after watching the video.

Showing his unwavering support for Mumbai Indians, this person commented, “Plan remains as it is … support MI paltan."

Another user expressed his desire to witness Mumbai Indians’ IPL triumph this time.

Others were simply in awe of MI’s latest witty post.

Coming back to on-field developments, MI showcased sensational bowling in the Eliminator to vanquish LSG.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma’s men posted a challenging total of 182.

Mumbai allrounder Cameron Green emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a vital knock of 41 off 23 balls. Lucknow’s Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq put up a tremendous display to pick up four wickets in the game.

The target, however, seemed to be formidable one for Lucknow Super Giants as they were bowled out for a meagre 101.

MI’s uncapped pacer Akash Madhwal secured a five-wicket haul to earn a resounding win for his side.

“He (Akash) was part of the team last year as a support bowler, and once Jofra (Archer) was gone and I knew he had skills and the character to do the job for us. Over the years, we have seen many guys coming in from Mumbai Indians and playing for India. It is important to make them (youngsters) feel special and make them feel part of the team, my job is to just make them comfortable in the middle. They are very clear in their roles about what they need to do for the team and that’s what you want," Rohit said after the match.