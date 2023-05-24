Mumbai Indians Players Sweat Hard in Gym Ahead of Eliminator Against LSG, Receive Special Gifts | WATCH

Mumbai Indians players were looking like they would leave no stone unturned as they prepared for their upcoming IPL 2023 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rohit Sharma’s forces are set to lock horns with Krunal Pandya’s men for a place in Qualifier 2 where Gujarat Titans await.

Hardik Pandya’s side lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 meaning they will take on the winners of the LSG vs MI clash for a place in the final of IPL 2023.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash between MI and LSG, Mumbai Indians players were seen sweating it out in the gym and they also received some special gifts. Every player received a ‘card’ custom-made for them which was very similar to the standard playing cards although the custom-made cards featured MI players on them.

The likes of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera were delighted to be featured on the custom-made playing cards. MI’s official Instagram handle shared glimpses of the same, while the clip also showed the players and batting coach Keiron Pollard sweating it hard in the gym.

Later, the players and Pollard also lined up with young girls for a picture in Chennai ahead of the crucial Eliminator against LSG.

Watch:

Mumbai Indians have qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad as they finished in fourth place to reach the knockout rounds. Having begun the season slowly, Rohit’s men rallied later in the season and were able to scrape through on the final day of the league stage with Royal Challengers Bangalore suffering a defeat to Gujarat Titans.

In all of the 3 meetings between MI and LSG till date, the five-time IPL champs have yet to beat Lucknow and they will be looking to set that record straight in Chennai to reach Qualifier 2 and remain in contention for their record-extending sixth IPL trophy.