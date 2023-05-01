Mumbai Indians Record Highest Run Chase at Home to Beat Rajasthan Royals in 1000th IPL Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 6 wickets in match number 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 1000th match of the tournament’s history at the Wanhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - HIGHLIGHTS

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 55 runs from just 29 balls and was aided by Camroon Green, who hit a 26-ball 44, and a 14-ball unbeaten 45 from Tim David, in their highest-ever chase at home.

Sandeep Sharma gave the Royals the perfect start when he cleaned up Rohit (3), who turned 36 on Sunday, but the pair of Kishan and Green led the recovery, taking the hosts to 58/1 in the powerplay.

Advertisement

Green added 62 runs for the second wicket with Kishan, who perished for a 23-ball 28 to Ravichandran Ashwin (4-0-27-2).

With MI needing a Suryakumar special, the batter smacked an incredible six off Ashwin over fine leg off the first ball he faced, and got off the blocks quickly with three fours off Holder as MI reached 98 for 2 at the halfway mark.

But Ashwin struck again to have Green caught at deep midwicket for a 26-ball 44.

With the spin duo of Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal not allowing MI to keep up with the asking rate, Suryakumar trained his guns on RR impact sub Kuldeep Sen, hitting the seamer for three fours and a six to collect 18 runs off four balls.

Suryakumar’s explosive innings, however, ended courtesy an outstanding fielding effort from Sandeep. The batter tried to lift a short ball outside off from Boult over short fine leg, but Sandeep kept running ahead with his eyes fixated on the ball, putting in a forward dive to complete a spectacular catch.

With 17 needed off the final over bowled by Jason Holder, David hammered three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries to finish off the game as MI reached 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs to hand captain Rohit Sharma a birthday present.

Advertisement

David smashed an overall five sixes and two fours during his knock of 45 not out off just 14 balls. He added 62 runs from only 23 balls for the unconquered fifth wicket with Varma to turn tables on the Royals.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the highest score by an uncapped Indian batter in the IPL, a stunning 124 off 62 balls that propelled Rajasthan Royals to a massive 212/7 against Mumbai Indians.

In the 1000th IPL game, Jaiswal shined the brightest by mixing solidity in technique and power in shots which were conventional and innovative while using the crease well in hitting 16 fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 200 in an innings where the next best score was just 18.

He made 41 runs off 23 balls in Power-play and amassed 44 runs off 25 balls in the middle overs, before smacking 39 runs off 14 balls in the death overs in a scintillating show of batsmanship.

Advertisement

Jaiswal continued from where he left in Jaipur, hooking off Cameron Green and Jofra Archer for sixes. From the other end, Archer was beating Jos Buttler for pace and movement, before slicing a drive through the off-side for four.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Jaiswal tore into Riley Meredith for four boundaries in the fifth over — a loft over mid-on was followed by driving through cover, slicing behind point and slamming one down the ground. Post Power-play, Mumbai had success when miscued loft off Piyush Chawla to long-on.

Sanju Samson began with a scintillating six dispatched high over long-on off Chawla before scooping a good length ball from Kumar Kartikeya Singh over fine-leg for four. But his promising run came to an end when he chipped tamely to deep mid-wicket off Arshad Khan.

Jaiswal marched on to reach his fifty in 32 balls in the 11th over with a drive on a full toss from Chawla. But two balls later, the veteran leg-spinner bounced back by castling Devdutt Padikkal with a googly beating the outside edge and crashing into the stumps.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

A cut off Meredith for four was followed by staying low to scoop over short fine leg in the 12th over. In the next over, Jaiswal produced the shot of the innings by nailing a reverse sweep for six over point off Chawla and followed it up by smashing down the ground for four.

Jaiswal made great use of width from Green in slashing over backward point for four and followed it up by heaving Meredith over long-on for six. But he was losing support from the other end as Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel holed out to fielders in the deep.

Jaiswal maintained his tempo by walking across and pulling Arshad over fine-leg for six. He then slammed Meredith for a hat-trick of fours in the 18th over — flicking a full toss through fine-leg was followed by pulling through mid-wicket, which fetched him his century in 53 balls and ended with a slice through backward point.

Jaiswal then backed away against Archer to slap over long-off and hammer over deep mid-wicket for back-to-back sixes in the 19th over. He produced a crisp cover drive and steered a wide yorker past short third-man for back-to-back fours, before being dismissed for 124 in a caught and bowled dismissal by Arshad as Rajasthan crossed the 200+ mark.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here