Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming WPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Women’s Premier League Match Live Online And on TV

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will face-off in an intriguing match of the Women’s Premier League on March 20. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be desperate for a win on Monday as their impressive winning streak had come to an end against UP Warriorz last week. A win against Delhi Capitals will ensure a direct passage into the final. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had also lost their last fixture against Gujarat Giants. Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will have to put up a much better show against this formidable Mumbai Indians side.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played on March 20.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

Delhi Capitals Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

