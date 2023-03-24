Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Eliminator Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will vie for a berth in the final as they are set to square up in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Eliminator on Friday, March 24. The WPL playoff match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The two teams had last faced on March 18 and UP Warriorz had emerged victorious in that contest by a margin of five-wickets. Mumbai Indians finished their league-stage campaign at the second spot after claiming 12 points from eight matches. In their last match, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz secured a third-place finish at the league-stage of the WPL 2023. In their last game, the Alyssa Healy-led had to suffer a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of Friday’s WPL Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the WPL 2023 Eliminator Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz be played?

The WPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 Eliminator Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz begin?

The WPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL Eliminator?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL Eliminator will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Eliminator?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL Eliminator will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amellia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnim Ismail

