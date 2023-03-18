UP Warriorz Women will be aiming to seal their spot in the playoffs of the Women’s Premier League when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians Women on March 18. UP Warriorz were trounced by Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their last match. Alyssa Healy and Co will have to put up a much better show against Mumbai Indians if they are to compete. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are the team to beat in this tournament and will be the overwhelming favourites on Saturday. If UP Warriorz execute their plans well against the likes of Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur, it can be anybody’s game.

On what date will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played on March 18.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST on March 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

