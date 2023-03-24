WPL 2023 Eliminator: MI's Issy Wong Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler to Pick a Hat-trick - WATCH

Mumbai Indians’ Issy Wong scripted history on Friday night as she became the first bowler in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 to bag a hat-trick. The right-arm quick reached the milestone after dismissing the likes of Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone during the season eliminator against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing a tricky 189, UP Warriorz were in the hunt as Kiran Navgire was firing all cylinders. She had struck 43 off 26 until Issy Wong marked her presence in the 13th over. Navgire danced down the track to deposit Wong’s fuller delivery into the stands. But despite timing it well, the Warriorz batter didn’t get the elevation and ended up getting caught by Nat Sciver-Brunt at deep mid-wicket.

Wong’s next delivery was a cross-seam yorker on the leg-stump. Simran Shaikh cleared her front leg to drive but missed it completely. The ball went on to hit the leg stump, putting Wong on the verge of scripting history.

After getting two in two, Wong was ready to bowl to Sophie Ecclestone and she went for the yorker again. Ecclestone looked to drive but dragged the ball back onto the stumps through a thick inside edge. As soon as the zing bails light up, Harmanpreet and her girls surrounded Issy Wong and the entire unit burst into a jubilant celebration.

After Wong’s hat-trick, the UP Warrioz could muster just 26 more runs before getting bowled out for 110 in 17. 4 overs. With a 72-run win, Harmanpreet’s Mumbai Indians stormed into the finals where they will face Delhi Capitals on March 26, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

