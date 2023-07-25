'Mumbai ya Trinidad': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Post Featuring Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Goes Viral on Instagram

India have started their latest ICC World Test Championship cycle with a series win with the two-time runners-up beating West Indies 1-0. After a massive innings win in Dominica gave them the lead, the tourists were hoping for a clean sweep but rain and some dogged fight from West Indies batters poured water on their hopes with the second match ending in a draw.

Rain washed out the entire day’s play on Day 5 with West Indies remaining on 76/2 in chase of a sporting target of 365 set by India after they declared their second dig on 181/2.

India captain Rohit Sharma may have been a little disappointed at not getting a chance to bowl West Indies out in the second innings as well but was quick to see the funny side of the situation.

“Mumbai ya Trinidad," he captioned a picture of his with India teammates on Instagram pointing out the rainy season in Mumbai at this time of the year.

Despite their dominating show, Rohit said a West Indies presents its own set of challenges and he’s happy how the team performed.

Every win is different. Playing in WI has its own challenge. Happy with the way things went. We gave it a good shot, unfortunately we couldn’t get any play today. We actually went out with a positive intent yesterday," he said after the 2nd Test ended in a draw.

Rohit said the team was quite confident that they will be able to get WI all out considering it would have been quite difficult to bat last on the surface that had undergone a lot of wear and tear.