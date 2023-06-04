Trends :WTC 2023 FinalVenkatesh IyerIndia vs Australia LiveShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'All He Needs to do is Take it Easy And...': Murali Vijay's Advise to Shubman Gill For WTC Final 2023

'All He Needs to do is Take it Easy And...': Murali Vijay's Advise to Shubman Gill For WTC Final 2023

Murali Vijay talked highly of Shubman Gill but suggested that T20 and Test both are completely different formats.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 10:57 IST

New Delhi, India

India's Shubman Gill trains for WTC Final (Twitter/BCCI)
India's Shubman Gill trains for WTC Final (Twitter/BCCI)

Former India opener Murali Vijay heaped praise on young batting sensation Shubman Gill and advised him to express himself in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia. Vijay, who toured England a couple of times, suggested that the young Indian opener has to take it easy at the Oval.

The 23-year-old has been in imperious form with the bat this season and has scored centuries across formats this year. While he also won the Orange Cap this year in Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans opener smashed 890 runs in 17 matches including three centuries. He registered the record for second most runs in an IPL season after Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Former India Coach Fires Massive Warning to Australia Ahead of WTC Final 2023

Shubman is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship final starting from June 7. Ahead of IPL 2023, Shubman scored a Test century at Narendra Modi Stadium against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Vijay talked highly of Shubman but suggested that T20 and Test both are completely different formats.

“T20 cricket is a completely different format. In Tests, discipline is the key, especially with the shot selection. Shubman Gill is one of the most talented cricketers coming up in Indian cricket and an absolute superstar in his own way. I’m pretty sure, the mindset he has and the form he has carried over the last couple of months has been outstanding. All he needs to do is take it easy and express himself fully in England and give India a great start," Vijay told Star Sports.

ALSO READ| ‘All Format Great, Superstar’: Virat Kohli Described in One-Word by Australian Team Ahead of WTC Final 2023 | WATCH

Shubman made his Test debut during an Australia tour back in 2021, receiving his Test cap from former head-coach Ravi Shastri. He scored a crucial 91-run knock to breach Australia’s fortress Gabba, Brisbane and become a mainstay in India’s Test squad.

He further said that he love watching Gill and Prithvi Shaw bat.

“There are 15 superstars playing for India. If you are playing for India, you are already a superstar for me. But skill wise I really love Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. They are top players," he had said.

top videos
  • MS Dhoni Completed His Surgery Successfully | West Indies defeated UAE | Cricket News
  • Rahul Dravid: Two Years of Hard Work Got Us Here, Ahead of WTC Final | Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli Spotted In London | WTC FINAL 2023 | IND vs AUS
  • #shorts Cricket | Yuzvendra Chahal is Always up With Some Goofy Moments | IPL 2023
  • We Have Reached London to Bring You All The EXCLUSIVE Cricket Updates From the WTC FINAL
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 04, 2023, 10:57 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 10:57 IST
    Read More