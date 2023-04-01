Murali Vijay Turns 39: A Look at the Former Indian Batter’s Career in IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MURALI VIJAY: The cricketer with multiple ups and downs in his career, Murali Vijay is widely regarded as a player who could have attained more success. Courtesy of his patience, astute footwork and a supreme ability of changing gears, Murali made an impactful start in first-class cricket.

In international cricket, the Tamil Nadu-born made his debut in 2008. A year later, Murali got a chance to showcase his batting prowess in IPL. Overall, he has scored 2619 runs after playing 106 IPL matches. With a strike rate of 121.87, Murali has two centuries and 13 half centuries to his name in the IPL.

Advertisement

As Murali Vijay celebrates his 39th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the Chennai-born’s performance in IPL:

Murali Vijay kicked off his IPL journey with Chennai Super Kings but he did not get much game-time in his debut season. Murali made his IPL debut with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in April 2009. In his maiden IPL show, Murali got to a chance to feature in four matches. The 2010 IPL proved to be a memorable outing for him. The opening batter notched up his maiden IPL century that season. He had capped off the IPL 2010 season with 458 runs under his belt. The IPL 2010 campaign also proved to be his best outing in terms of number of runs. It was the IPL 2012 season, however, which actually helped him in establishing him as one of the finest batters in the history of the competition. He scored 336 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 125.84 in IPL 2012. In 2014, Murali Vijay switched teams. Ahead of IPL 2014, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) roped him in for Rs 5 crore. The move did not pay off much and he was signed by the Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) franchise. He was also appointed as the leader of the side. Murali enjoyed a prolific IPL season in 2016 after recording 453 runs. He failed to take part in IPL 2017 due to an injury. A year later, he reunited with Chennai Super Kings. The Chennai-based side had retained him once again ahead of the 2019 season. He was last seen in action in IPL in September 2020 during a match against Delhi Capitals.

Get the latest Cricket News here