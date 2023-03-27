'Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga…': Wriddhiman Saha Enacts Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Pose; Watch Video

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway from March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the tournament opener, teams have upped their social media presence by sharing engaging content on Instagram and Twitter.

Gujarat Titans dropped an Instagram Reel from a pre-season shoot. The Reel is of Titans’ wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha enacting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic arms-stretched-out pose.

In the clip, Saha can be heard saying, “Wriddhiman Saha, Naam toh suna hi hoga."

The clip has gained traction on social media with nearly four lakh views on Instagram. Gujarat Titans fans have praised Saha for being a good sport.

A fan wrote, “one spot confirmed for the playing XI."

Another praised Saha’s acting chops.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans had a dream maiden season in IPL 2022. The Ahmedabad-based outfit played fearless cricket to win the tournament on debut.

Pandya led the side from the front, putting up impressive performances with the bat and the ball.

It will be interesting if Pandya can replicate the success of the last season/

Gujarat Titans boast of proven match-winners like David Miller, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan among others.

Titans also have Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade in the squad. But Saha is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper. The veteran cricketer had played some fine knocks in the last season and can provide a solid start in the Powerplay overs.

Gujarat Titans will enjoy the home advantage in their first match when they lock horns with CSK. With the addition of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, Dhoni’s CSK might be the force to reckon with in this edition of the tournament.

The team will be eager to leave the disappointment of last season behind and kickstart the tournament on a high note. This might be Dhoni’s last IPL as a player and fans are backing CSK to go all the way this year.

