Naatu Naatu Fever Is On: Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden Groove to Oscar-Winning Track

The 95th Academy Awards ended on a memorable note for Indian fans. After all, RRR created history by winning the award in Best Original Song category for “Naatu Naatu". While the entire nation is celebrating the groundbreaking success, cricketer-turned-commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden were spotted matching the hook steps of “Naatu Naatu."

After the fourth test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gavaskar celebrated the feat with his Australian buddy, while also enjoying the great news of India securing their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Star Sports dropped a clip of Gavaskar and Hayden’s dance performance on YouTube. In the video, Hayden can be seen sharing a plate full of snacks with his fellow commentators, which according to Sanjay Bangar, was meant for the celebrations regarding Naatu Naatu’s victory in the 2023 Academy awards as well as India’s qualification in the WTC final.

After speaking about the milestone, Ajit Agarkar and Jatin Sapru also shook their legs alongside Gavaskar and Hayden.

India confirmed their ticket to the WTC final after New Zealand edged past Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, winning the match by 2 wickets. The Islander nation had to win the home series 2-0 in order to play the WTC final. But a defeat in the first match ended their dream, paving the way for India, who are set to make their second consecutive appearance.

India will cross swords against Australia in the WTC final, which is slated to be held on June 7 at the Kensington Oval in England. The Men in Blue will be brimming with confidence owing to the fact that they have emerged victorious in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

The hosts outclassed the Aussies in the first two tests thanks to the Indian spinners’ commendable bowling. Although, the visitors managed to turn the table around in the following game, winning the third test by 9 wickets. The fourth game, which can be called the game of the batters, ended in a draw.

