Naseem Shah ‘Ready’ to Marry Urvashi Rautela? A Look at Pakistani Cricketers Who Married Indian Women

A video of young Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah has taken the internet by storm as he seemingly proposed to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela at a public event

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 11:27 IST

(From left) Naseem Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza, and Hasan Ali- Samiya Arzoo.
India and Pakistan are fierce rivals when it comes to the cricket field. But love knows no boundary. A video of young Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah has taken the internet by storm as he seemingly proposed to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela at a public event.

ALSO READ: Pak Bowler Naseem Shah Proposes to Urvashi Rautela in Viral Video, Says ‘Dulhan Ready…’

In a video, which has now gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms, we can see Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah sending her a marriage proposal.

There are a few Pakistani cricketers who have married Indian women. Here’s a look:

  1. Shoaib Malik
    Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple has a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.
  2. Zaheer Abbas
    Former Pakistan cricket team captain Zaheer Abbas married an Indian woman named Rita Luthra in 1988. They have two children together.
  3. Mohsin Khan
    Former Pakistani cricketer and coach Mohsin Khan married Indian actress Reena Roy in 1983. The couple got divorced in 1985.
  4. Hasan Ali
    Pakistani all-rounder married Faridabad-born Samiya Arzoo in 2019. Samiya The couple have a daughter named Helena Hasan Ali.
  5. Wasim Akram
    Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram married Australian-born Indian citizen Huma Mufti in 1995. The couple has two sons.

