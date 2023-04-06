Naseem Shah ‘Ready’ to Marry Urvashi Rautela? A Look at Pakistani Cricketers Who Married Indian Women

India and Pakistan are fierce rivals when it comes to the cricket field. But love knows no boundary. A video of young Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah has taken the internet by storm as he seemingly proposed to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela at a public event.
In a video, which has now gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms, we can see Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah sending her a marriage proposal.
There are a few Pakistani cricketers who have married Indian women. Here’s a look:
- Shoaib Malik
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple has a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.
- Zaheer Abbas
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Zaheer Abbas married an Indian woman named Rita Luthra in 1988. They have two children together.
- Mohsin Khan
Former Pakistani cricketer and coach Mohsin Khan married Indian actress Reena Roy in 1983. The couple got divorced in 1985.
- Hasan Ali
Pakistani all-rounder married Faridabad-born Samiya Arzoo in 2019. Samiya The couple have a daughter named Helena Hasan Ali.
- Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram married Australian-born Indian citizen Huma Mufti in 1995. The couple has two sons.
