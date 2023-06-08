Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 3Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
Home » Cricket Home » Nasser Hussain Calls KS Bharat 'Brave Man For Overruling Virat Kohli's DRS Appeal In WTC Final 2023

Nasser Hussain Calls KS Bharat 'Brave Man For Overruling Virat Kohli's DRS Appeal In WTC Final 2023

KS Bharat gets praised as 'brave man' as he stood up to Virat Kohli after the latter made a huge appeal during Day 1 of WTC final 2023

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 13:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli looks animated on Day 1 of the WTC final between India and Australia (AP Photo)
Virat Kohli looks animated on Day 1 of the WTC final between India and Australia (AP Photo)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain branded KS Bharat as a “brave man" after the Indian wicketkeeper was seen maturely handling the temperament of Virat Kohli on the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The event transpired during one of Mohammad Shami’s overs when Australian batter Steve Smith attempted a pull shot but was beaten by the pace and the length.

The ball went straight into the clasp of Bharat. When it was going past Smith’s bat, there seemed to be a slight sound. Kohli immediately made a loud appeal for a caught-behind, but only to be denied by the on-field umpire.

Kohli looked sure that the ball touched off Smith’s gloves when Bharat approached his senior, convincing him not to go for the DRS. The act caught the attention of Nasser Hussain, who was the commentator at the time.

Advertisement

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: India Eye Strong Start After Head-Smith Put Australia in Command

“Bharat was very tough with Kohli. It’s not easy to overrule Kohli. Kohli wanted to go for a review but Bharat, playing his 5th Test, showed the guts to stop him, saying, ‘No, you are wrong.’ Brave man," the former English skipper was heard saying.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was also present in the commentary panel and put his thoughts on the matter. When being asked by fellow commentator Justin Langer if there is any player in the squad who could oppose the decisions of Virat Kohli, Shastri said, “If it was anybody else, he would have been half as expressive. In fact, Cheteshwar Pujara of all people had to say, ‘Calm Down, Virat, calm down’."

Apart from his on-field composure, KS Bharat also stole the show with his exceptional glovework during Australia’s batting on the first day, justifying his selection over Ishan Kishan in the major contest. He took two brilliant catches to send off the Aussie openers, Usman Khawaja and David Warner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| No Headway in Disney Star-Zee Deal For ICC 2024-27 Media Rights | Exclusive

top videos
  • WTC Final has Drifted Away from India: Harbhajan Singh | Rohit Sharma | Virat Kohli | Cricket News
  • 'Would be Difficult for England to go Bazball Against this Aussie Attack': Steve Smith
  • What Makes Steve Smith The Best 'Test Player' of This Generation? - Day 2 Player of The Day
  • Rohit Sharma Disappoints With the Bat | WTC Final | IND vs AUS | India vs Australia
  • Steve Smith Joins Elite List | Virat Kohli | WTC Final | Cricket News

    • Following the early dismissals of both openers and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia were struggling to find the momentum when Travis Head and Steve Smith could change the course of the game, stitching a crucial 251-run partnership.

    Head showed more urgency in accelerating the innings and scored 146 runs off 156 deliveries. Smith, on the other hand, played a gutsy 95-run knock in 227 balls. At the end of Day 1, Australia were at 327 runs while losing just three wickets.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 13:16 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 13:16 IST
    Read More