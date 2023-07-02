'Lost One of my Mates': Nathan Lyon Hits Back at Kevin Pietersen For His 'Concussion Substitute' Remark

Kevin Pietersen’s theory that an injured Nathan Lyon may have been sent to potentially give Australia the benefit of a concussion substitute during Day 4 of the 2nd Test was rejected by the offspinner who branded the suggestion as ‘really poor’.

With Australia nine wickets down during their second innings against England at Lord’s on Saturday, a hobbling Lyon walked out to the middle and battled significant pain while adding 15 runs with Mitchell Starc before being dismissed.

Lyon had hurt his calf while fielding on Day 2 following which he was taken off the field. However, he came out to bat despite being badly injured and was applauded while making his way back to the dressing room.

With England employing short ball tactic, Pietersen suggested that Australia could get a like-for-like replacement should Lyon, who is unable to bowl due to the injury, cop a blow on his head and gets diagnosed for concussion.

“I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head and I’m really against that because I’ve lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So I think that’s a really poor excuse or conversation being had," Lyon said after the day’s play.

While few applauded Lyon for his bravado, former England captain Andrew Strauss said the offspinner could potentially put his career on the line, calling his decision to bat as ‘pointless’.

“It’s all very good to show bravery to get out there but if you can’t score a run it’s utterly pointless," Strauss said in commentary. “It seems foolhardy to me. There’s a guy’s career potentially on the line here."