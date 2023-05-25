'Wanted to Say..': Naveen-ul-Haq's Parting Message Before Leaving LSG After Their Elimination from IPL 2023 | WATCH

Naveen-ul-Haq and Nicholas Pooran left the Lucknow Super Giants camp shortly after their defeat to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. LSG suffered a massive 81-run defeat to MI at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the Lucknow-based franchise exited the tournament.

Krunal Pandya’s side suffered a total batting collapse as they set out to chase Mumbai Indians’ target of 183 runs but Akash Madhwal had other ideas as the pacer picked up five wickets giving away just five runs to destroy LSG’s middle order.

Naveen had earlier shined with the ball having picked up 4 wickets but the Afghanistan pacer’s efforts went in vain. Lucknow subsequently shared a video of Naveen and Pooran both leaving the camp shortly after their elimination from the tournament.

“We had some early departures late last night. Well done, guys," LSG captioned the post as Naveen and Pooran made their way to the airport.

In his parting message to his fans, the 23-year-old stated that he would like to thank all his fans for their support and he hoped that they can bounce back next season.

“Just wanted to say thank you, thanks for all your support, hopefully we bounce back stronger next season," the LSG pacer could be heard saying in the video.

On Thursday morning, Naveen shared a snap revealing to his fans on Instagram that he had landed in Dubai.

Ever since his verbal spat with Virat Kohli earlier this season, the Afghanistan pacer had been targetted by fans with ‘Kohli..Kohli’ chants, as seen even during Lucknow’s Eliminator clash against MI as well in Chennai.

While the LSG pacer didn’t help himself by taking sly digs at Kohli with the ‘mangoes’ reference, and he also shared a video of the African TV anchor, in a seemingly sly dig aimed at RCB’s elimination from IPL 2023 playoffs. With Lucknow also eliminated now, it could well be the end of the chapter between a heated rivalry between the two players.