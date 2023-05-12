'I Don't Sledge Someone Upfront, Not my Habit..' Says Naveen-ul-Haq Days After Ugly Spat With Virat Kohli | WATCH

Naveen-ul-Haq sat down for a hilarious chat with his Lucknow Super Giants teammate Avesh Khan and revealed that he doesn’t like to sledge opposition batters up front, days after his ugly spat with Virat Kohli.

Naveen and Kohli were engaged in a shocking war of words during the match between LSG and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, wherein he said something to Virat, and the former RCB skipper then had a go at Naveen.

The incident happened during the 17th over of LSG’s inning before the duo clashed after the end of the game once again while all the players were shaking hands.

Kohli and Naveen were both fined for their on-field antics, along with Gautam Gambhir who was also embroiled in a heated exchange with Virat.

Days after the dramatic exchange, in a video shared by Lucknow on their Twitter handle, Naveen sat down for a fun chat session with fellow pacer Avesh and among the many questions there was one related to sledging.

When quizzed about his favourite sledge on the cricket field done by Naveen, or against him the Afghanistan pacer revealed he doesn’t like sledge opposition batters upfront himself.

He said that it’s not his habit, before revealing a funny incident from a first-class game.

“I don’t sledge someone upfront, It’s not my habit," said Naveen.

Watch Naveen ul-Haq open up about sledging days after his spat with Virat Kohli:

After the on-field spat, Naveen and Virat appeared to carry forward their heat on social media as both of them posted cryptic stories on Instagram the very next day.

There seems to be no love lost between the two of them as Naveen posted a story which seemingly appeared to be a sly dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore after their defeat to Mumbai Indians.

Kohli subsequently responded by sharing a video on his stories featuring Kevin Hart in which the American comedian was talking about not holding grudges and moving on in life.