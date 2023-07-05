NED vs SCO Dream11 Prediction ICC World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Netherlands vs Scotland

Scotland will take on the Netherlands next in the Super Six playoff game for a shot at the World Cup in India. The Scottish side are in better form, having won both their previous games in the Super Six stage of the World Cup qualifiers, against two of the biggest teams.

Queen Sports Club shall host the game on July 6. The in-game proceedings will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The Dutch will also be eager to take tomorrow’s victory for a chance at the World Cup in India.

Scotland finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in Group B of the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe. They won three of their four group-stage games. In the first Super Six game, Scotland shook the entire cricketing fraternity, defeating West Indies by seven wickets. Brandon McMullen played a phenomenal game, scoring 69 runs while also taking three wickets. Scotland managed to impress again in their second Super Six game against Zimbabwe, beating them by 31 runs.

Advertisement

The Netherlands had also finished second in their group, trailing behind a promising Zimbabwe side. Despite a couple of good innings from Scott Edwards and Wesley Barresi, the Dutch side lost their first Super Six game against Sri Lanka by 21 runs. They bounced back with a convincing win against Oman in their second Super Six game, beating them by 74 runs.

Considering the scalps Scotland have managed to take in the World Cup qualifiers, they are surely the favourites to win Thursday’s clash. The Netherlands do stand a fair chance but it would take more than just a simple effort to take the Scottish side down.

NED vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Brandon McMullen

Vice-captain: Bas De Leede

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Matthew Cross

Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Max O Dowd, W Barresi, Scott Edwards, Matthew Cross

All-rounders: Brandon McCullen, Logan Van Beek, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Bas De Leede

Bowlers: Mark Watt

NED vs SCO Probable XIs:

NED Probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)(wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan Van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

SCO Probable XI: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Advertisement

NED vs SCO Full Squad