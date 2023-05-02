Nepal Cricket Fans Share Fiery Warning For India, Pakistan Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Nepal cricket fans are brimming with excitement, predicting their county would qualify for the Asia Cup. The team is currently playing against the UAE in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 final. While their qualification may not be confirmed yet, Nepal’s cricket fans seem to have issued a warning to India and Pakistan.

A photograph going trending across social media shows a group of Nepal supporters holding a placard, which reads, “Be ready, India and Pakistan. We are coming." Be it Nepal or UAE, the team winning the final match will earn the opportunity to join two Asian heavyweights- India and Pakistan- in the same group of the Asia Cup.

The other group of the six-team tournament includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Cricket has garnered immense popularity in Nepal with the team hosting several associate nations for a bilateral series in recent times. Whenever the Nepal squad has taken the field, fans have turned up in huge numbers at the stadiums, showing their full support for the country.

After the photo of the placard went viral on Twitter, it triggered a hilarious meme fest with Indian and Pakistani cricket fans taking a sarcastic dig at the Nepal fans.

Keeping aside the strength of the team, an Indian fan believed that Nepal’s qualification in the Asia Cup will be good for cricket.

An individual liked the confidence of the Nepal fans and wished the team “Best of Luck" for the future.

A user shelled out a stern remark, saying, “Loving your own country’s team is great but overconfidence isn’t good."

Here are some other reactions:

Rain played a spoilsport in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final, hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, May 1. Nepal won the toss and sent UAE to bat first. The Nepal bowlers put up a dominating show with their opponents losing 9 wickets for a paltry total of 106 runs when rain restricted the proceedings.

Despite the bad weather, Nepal fans gathered in numbers at the stands to cheer for their country’s team. Photos going viral showed the crowd using umbrellas to cover their heads while waving their national flag.

There is an additional day reserved to complete the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final and it will resume tomorrow, May 2, as per the schedule. If the bad weather does not let the match decide the winner, Nepal will be announced as the champions owing to their better position in the ICC ODI rankings. They are the 14th nation in the world, while the UAE is 19th.

