Trends :SRH VS KKRSRH VS KKR Pitch ReportMS DhoniGautam GambhirAsia Cup 2023
Home » Cricket Home » Nepal Secure Asia Cup 2023 Berth After beating UAE, Join India-Pakistan in Group A

Nepal Secure Asia Cup 2023 Berth After beating UAE, Join India-Pakistan in Group A

Nepal defeated UAE by seven wickets in the ACC Premier Cup final to seal their Asia Cup 2023 berth alongside India and Pakistan in Group A

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 16:07 IST

Kathmandu

Nepal qualify for Asia Cup 2023 alongside hosts Pakistan and India (Nepal Cricket Twitter)
Nepal qualify for Asia Cup 2023 alongside hosts Pakistan and India (Nepal Cricket Twitter)

Nepal secured the Asia Cup 2023 spot after beating UAE by seven wickets in the ACC Premier Cup final at Tribhuvan University ground on Tuesday.

After a win over UAE, Nepal will take the last spot in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan, with the Asia Cup slated to take place in September.

The top three finishes of Nepal, UAE, and Oman at the Premier Cup mean they will also feature in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July, where they will take on ‘A’ Teams of five Full Members in the region.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Batting first, UAE managed to post 117 on the board. Asif Khan was the top scorer for the side with his 46 off 54 balls including seven boundaries and a maximum.

RELATED NEWS

For Nepal, Lalit Rajbanshi was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures 4/14 in. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 2/34 at the other end, moving to a 33-ODI match streak of wicket-taking outings.

In reply, Gulshan Jha’s promotion to No.3 in the batting order proved a masterstroke. He first to negotiate Aayan Khan’s left-arm orthodox, before countering with an array of shots.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

The 17-year-old made an unbeaten 67 and stitched a 96-run partnership with Bhim Sharki (36) and helped his side to chase down the target in 30 overs, ensuring Nepal’s qualification for the Asia Cup 2023.

Advertisement

For UAE, Rohan Mustafa was the most economical bowler with figures of 2/13.

There is uncertainty regarding the Asia Cup as India has previously expressed their reluctance to participate in matches held in Pakistan, which is the designated host nation.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

As per multiple reports, the BCCI are considering playing their Asia Cup 2023 matches at a neutral venue and it remains to be seen how the situation develops in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

With Inputs from PTI

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

first published: May 02, 2023, 16:02 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 16:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About