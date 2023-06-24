Trends :IND VS WIAsia CupMS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » NEP vs NED World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Nepal vs Netherlands Coverage on TV, Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Nepal vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 match to be played at the Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield in Harare.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 13:19 IST

Harare, Zimbabwe

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (AP Image)
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (AP Image)

Nepal will be taking on the Netherlands in a Group A match of the World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Saturday. The match between Nepal and the Netherlands is scheduled to be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare. The Nepalese cricket team will be looking to get back to winning ways after their 101-run loss against West Indies. Netherlands, on the other hand, will be aiming to carry forward their momentum after recording a convincing victory against the United States of America. Both Nepal and the Netherlands currently have two points each. Nepal cricket team, however, have played one match more than the Netherlands.

Netherlands will head into the game having won their last game against USA by five wickets. But the Dutch cricket team, in their first match of the competition, were beaten by Zimbabwe.

When will the Nepal vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Nepal vs Netherlands will take place on June 24, Saturday.

Where will the Nepal vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 match between Nepal vs Netherlands will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare Zimbabwe.

What time will the Nepal vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match start?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 match between Nepal vs Netherlands will start at 12:30 pm IST on Saturday, June 24.

How to live stream the Nepal vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of Nepal vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch Nepal vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on TV?

Nepal vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the Probable XIs of Nepal and Netherlands for their match in the World Cup Qualifier 2023?

    • Nepal- Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasirf Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh, Gulshan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Rajbhansi

    Netherlands- Scott Edwards (c and wk), Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesely Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidmanuru, Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt.

    About the Author

    Aditya Maheshwari

    first published: June 24, 2023, 07:15 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 13:19 IST
