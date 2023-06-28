Netherlands Batter Max O’Dowd Clears Air Over Viral Photo of Carlos Brathwaite, Says He was "Supportive"

Carlos Braithwaite reportedly appeared in a poker face after the Netherlands picked up a thrilling victory over West Indies in the World Cup Qualifier game in Harare on June 26. The former Caribbean cricketer was at the post-match presentation ceremony to hand over the Man of The Match Trophy to Dutch batter Logan van Beek. A screenshot of the event was dropped on Twitter and soon became the talk of the down. In the widely-shared photo, Braithwaite was captured in a perplexed mood while posing for the camera alongside Van Beek. While fans went on to troll Braithwaite for his expression, Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd has come out in support of Carlos Braithwaite, clearing all the doubts through a tweet. Max re-tweeted the viral photograph in which Braithwaite was spotted smilingly shaking hands with Van Beek. The Dutch batter wrote, “Absolutely, Carlos was so supportive to all of us after that win."

The match between the Netherlands and West Indies turned out to be a thrilling affair. After both sides scored 374 at the end of their 50 overs, the winner had to be decided through a super-over face-off. When the Netherlands walked out to bat in the Super Over, Logan van Beek went all guns blazing, scoring 30 runs off 6 balls, to give his team an edge in the contest. After leading the batting unit, Van Beek took over the bowling responsibility to defend the total. He was equally impressive with the ball and gave away just 8 runs in the over while picking up 2 wickets.

Previously in the contest, Nicholas Pooran scored a quick-fire 104 off just 65 balls. Both Caribbean openers scored half-centuries— Brandon King 76 off 81 balls and Johnson Charles 54 off 55 balls. In reply, the Netherlands batting unit showed a great team effort with everyone contributing to the scoresheet. Teja Nidamanuru was their leading scorer with 111 runs and got proper support from captain Scott Edwards who made 67 off 47 balls.