Netherlands vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction For World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Netherlands vs United States of America

Netherlands vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction: Both Netherlands and United States of America will be aiming for their first win of the World Cup Qualifier when they take the field against each other on Thursday. The qualifying fixture between Netherlands and USA will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare.

The USA cricket team have played two matches so far in the tournament. In their first match, chasing a target of 298, USA had to suffer a 39-run defeat against West Windies.

In their next game, USA conceded a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Nepal. Meanwhile, the Netherlands played their first match against hosts Zimbabwe. The Dutch cricket team faced a six-wicket defeat in that game. Winning the toss, Zimbabwe chose to bowl first. The Netherlands posted a mammoth total of 315 in 50 overs. This was possible due to the half-centuries scored by Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd and skipper Scott Edwards.

Zimbabwe, during the run chase, reached the target quite comfortably with 55 balls to spare. Sikandar Raza registered a record-breaking century to earn a six-wicket win for Zimbabwe. Raza produced the fastest century for Zimbabwe in ODI cricket to clinch a much-needed win for his side.

NED vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Steven Taylor

Vice-captain: Max O’ Dowd

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards, Shayan Jahangir

Batters: Wesley Barresi, Steven Taylor, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani

Allrounders: Aaron Jones, Bas de Leede

Bowler: Saurabh Netravalkar

NED vs USA Probable XIs:

NED Probable XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt

USA Probable XI: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones (captain), Gajanand Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir (wicketkeeper), Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar

