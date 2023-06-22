Netherlands vs United States of America Live Cricket Streaming, World Cup Qualifier: How to Watch Netherlands vs United States Coverage on TV And Online

The Netherlands cricket team will take on the United States of America in the World Cup Qualifier as both teams continue to look for their first victory in the tournament. The qualifier between Netherlands and USA is scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Takashinga Cricket Club Sports Club in Highfield, Harare. USA had a horrendous start to their World Cup qualifiers campaign having lost their first two games. In their first match of the competition, USA conceded a 39-run defeat at the hands of West Indies. The scene did not change much in the next game either. In the second encounter, USA suffered a six-wicket defeat against Nepal.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have so far played one World Cup qualifying match. In that game, the Dutch cricket team were defeated by Zimbabwe.

Ahead of Thursday’s World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and United States of America; here is all you need to know:

What date World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and United States of America will be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and United States will be played on June 22, Thursday.

Where will the World Cup Qualifier match Netherlands vs United States of America be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and United States of America will be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club in Highfield, Harare.

What time will the World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and United States of America begin?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Netherlands and United States of America will start at 12:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs United States of America World Cup Qualifier match?

Netherlands vs United States of America World Cup Qualifier match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Netherlands vs United States of America World Cup Qualifier match live streaming?

Netherlands vs United States of America World Cup Qualifier match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

