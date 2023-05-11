'Never Been a Time Where We Met And...': Irfan Pathan Pens Down Special Message For MS Dhoni

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a heart-warming message for MS Dhoni following Chennai Super Kings’ 27-run win against Delhi Capitals in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recalling his fond memories with the legendary India skipper, Pathan posted two photos of him along with Dhoni on Twitter. “Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti [Every time our friendship starts from where we left it]. Never been a time where we met and didn’t remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet. MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings," Irfan tweeted.

ALSO READ | ‘One Thing I Learnt From MS Dhoni And Other People…‘: Virat Kohli on How He Approaches Different Players as Captain

Advertisement

While Irfan Pathan rekindled his camaraderie with MS Dhoni, cricket fans seemed quite worried about Chennai skipper’s injury.

Appreciating the World Cup-winning skipper’s dedication, this person wrote, “His knee! He’s keeping and batting with that bad knee for his fans."

Voicing a similar opinion, another Twitter user commented, “Doing an Incredible Batting and wicket-keeping with this knee injury. What a dedication towards the game and CSK."

Advertisement

This user felt that MS Dhoni should take rest from the reverse leg meeting with Delhi Capitals.

Advertisement

Another person expressed his desire to witness Dhoni’s IPL triumph this time.

Walking down the memory lane, this fan commented, “Lovely to see Irfan sir. I remember an interview where Dhoni said Irfan and Raina are his closest friends. Love from Nepal."

In IPL, Pathan shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni in the 2015 season. The southpaw announced his retirement from professional cricket in January 2020.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, is now plying his trade for Chennai in IPL 2023. He currently boasts a terrific strike rate of 204.26 in this season’s IPL. In his last assignment, Dhoni pulled off a quickfire 20 off nine balls to guide Chennai to a defendable total of 167 against Delhi on Wednesday. Chennai’s Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana picked up three wickets in the game to earn a 27-run win for the four-time IPL champions.

Chennai, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, is currently placed in second position in IPL 2023 standings. They will next be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.