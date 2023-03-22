New Chepauk Dressing Room 'A Complete Package', Says Impressed Players

The dressing room at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has assumed a new, swanky look, making it one of the best cricket dressing rooms in the world. The dressing room at the stadium has been modelled on international football locker rooms and the first thing that you notice about it is the amount of space it has now.

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat took us on a tour around the dressing room ahead of the third and final ODI against Australia on Wednesday. He talked to teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, the video of which was shared on Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). See the video here:

“The seats are comfortable. When I come inside the dressing room, I like to see a lot of space and use a lot of space," Suryakumar said. “There is a lot of space to keep my kit bag, there’s a nice locker (above the seats) where I can keep my clothes, cap and helmet. Whenever I sit I can see everyone in the dressing room," he said and also showed the space under the seats to keep his shoes.

Suryakumar also pointed towards a big scrolling board above the seats with the ‘Go Team India’ message flashing on it. “It’s a beautiful dressing room. Very happy to see it," Suryakumar said.

Unadkat concurred that it was one of the standout features of the new dressing room. “Exactly that’s what caught my eyes as well. Hopefully, we will see some messages running across here as the game goes on," Unadkat said.

“It looks like a complete package," Unadkat said.

The spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal were very impressed by the new Chepauk dressing room as well. “The pattern is similar to that in football," Kuldeep said.

Unadkat also led the fans on a tour of the sprawling new dining room and caught up with fellow pacer Shardul Thakur and spinner Washington Sundar.

Thakur said that the dressing room looked “totally different" to the one that he visited the last time, while Sundar felt that his home ground has certainly moved up there with the best in the business in terms of the quality of the dressing room.

“I am really happy that my hometown has one of the best dressing rooms in the world," Sundar said.

