New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Check The Full List of Matches, Venues And Timings

Finalists of the previous two editions of the ICC ODI World Cup, New Zealand will look to go all the way as the schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 was announced on Tuesday, June 27. The Kiwis are set to take on England, a team they lost to in a nerve-shredding finale of the 2019 world cup.

New Zealand lost in the Super Over after beating the Indian team in the semifinals that went for two days due to weather.

This was the second successive occasion that New Zealand ended as runners-up after they lost to co-hosts Australia in 2015 world cup final.

With captain Kane Williamson currently out injured with an issue he sustained during the IPL 2023 season, the Black Caps are facing an air of uncertainty. Williamson is hoping to be back in time for the World Cup, but if he can’t get back to full fitness then Tom Latham will continue to lead the side just like he has done in Kane’s absence.

The Kiwis suffered a 4-1 ODI series defeat to Pakistan in May, although prior to that they had won the 3-match ODI contest against Sri Lanka 2-0. Before that, the New Zealand team kick-started the year 2023 with a 2-1 series win over Pakistan although they were whitewashed 3-0 by India on away soil later in January.

Currently, the Black Caps are ranked fourth in the ICC ODI rankings.