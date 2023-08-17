New Zealand to Tour Bangladesh for Three ODIs in Build-up to World Cup 2023

New Zealand will tour Bangladesh for the first time in 10 years to play a split ODI and Test series in September and November.

The three-match ODI series will be the dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the World Cup in India.

The World Cup begins with last edition’s runners-up New Zealand taking on defending champions England in Ahmedabad in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Bangladesh begin their World Cup journey against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala.

As per the itinerary unveiled by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday, the tour is set to commence on September 21. All three ODIs are scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The Test series is scheduled to start in late November following the conclusion of the World Cup. The venues for both Tests will be announced later.

The second leg of the tour will be part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. The red-ball clashes will take place after the World Cup.

The Black Caps last toured the country in 2013 for a full series. The two-match Test series was drawn, while Bangladesh secured a 3-0 win in the three-match ODI series. The Kiwis ended their tour, winning the one-off T20I.

NZ tour of Bangladesh

1st ODI: September 21

2nd ODI: September 23

3rd ODI: September 26 (All matches in Mirpur)