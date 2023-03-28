New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: New Zealand will try to continue their utter domination when they host Sri Lanka for the second One-day International of the three-match series on March 28. The 50-over contest will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Black Caps will head to the second ODI high on confidence as they are coming off a massive 198-run victory in the first game. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to show more composure, especially in the batting department, to keep their hope alive in the away series. A win in their favour will take the equation of the three-match opera in balance.

New Zealand put up a commendable show in the first ODI. Batting first, the hosts posted a more-than-decent total of 274 runs on the board. Opener Finn Allen played an exceptional knock of 5 runs, while Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell missed their half-century by one and three runs respectively. In reply, Sri Lanka suffered a rare batting collapse, losing all of their wickets for a mere 76. Only three batters including Angelo Mathews, Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara managed to cross the two-digit mark. Kiwi all-rounder Henry Shipley led the destruction as he folded up with five wickets.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date Second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played?

The Second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place on March 28, Tuesday.

Where will the Second ODI match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka be played?

The Second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the Second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka begin?

The Second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Second ODI match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Second ODI match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Prime Video app and website in India.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

