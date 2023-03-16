New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Live Streaming: New Zealand are gearing up to make their appearance in their final red-ball assignment of the domestic summer. The Black Caps are set to host Sri Lanka for the second match of the two-test series, which is slated to begin on March 17 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The opening encounter between these two witnessed a lot of drama before Kane Williamson’s gutsy 121-run knock led the hosts across the line. The hosts will try to replicate the performance in the next game with the aim of a whitewash. Meanwhile, following the disappointing defeat, Sri Lanka’s dream to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final finally came to an end, making the way for India.

Turning back to the first test, the match was always in balance with batters from both sides looking to be in a good rhythm. After several turnarounds of fortune, New Zealand had 285 runs to chase in the final innings. Sri Lankan bowlers pulled off a promising start as they sent off both Kiwi openers. Following the early wickets, Williamson showed his nerve, steering the innings quite composedly. Daryl Mitchell assisted him well he smashed a quickfire 81 off 86 deliveries. The visiting unit picked up some crucial wickets late in the chase but in the end, Williamson’s classy batting snatched the game away from them.

Ahead of Friday’s Second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date Second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played?

The Second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place from March 17 to March 21, Friday to Tuesday.

Where will the Second Test match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka be played?

The Second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand.

What time will the Second Test match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka begin?

The Second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will begin at 3:30 AM IST on each of the five days.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Second Test match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be not televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Second Test match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

