1000th ODI: Statistical Highlights of Indian Cricket Team

Hosts India will play their 1000th ODI at the picturesque Narendra Modi stadium when they take on the West Indies in the lung opener of the three-match series on Sunday.

India have so far played 999 ODIs and have recorded 518 victories. They have suffered 431 defeats, while nine matches have ended in ties. 41 matches had no result.

>Here are some interesting facts

-Highest total 418/5 in 50 overs vs WI at Indore on December 8, 2011

-Lowest total 54 all out in 26.3 overs vs SL at Sharjah on October 29, 2000.

-Largest victory by 257 runs vs Bermuda at Port of Spain on March 19, 2007

-Smallest victory by 1 run vs NZ at Wellington on March 6, 1990

- by 1 run vs SL at Colombo (RPS) on July 25, 1993.

- by 1 run vs SA at Jaipur on February 21, 2010.

- by 1 run vs SA at Johannesburg on January 15, 2011.

>Individual Milestones

*Most matches - Sachin Tendulkar - 463

*Most runs - Sachin Tendulkar 18,426 runs

*Highest Individual score - Rohit Sharma 264 vs SL at Kolkata on Nov 13, 2014

*Most Hundreds - Sachin Tendulkar 49

*Most fifties - Sachin Tendulkar 96

*Most ducks (zeros) - Sachin Tendulkar 20

*Most runs in a series - Sachin Tendulkar 673 2003 WC in SA

*Highest SR - Zaheer Khan 290.0 versus Zim at Jodhpur on December 8, 2000

*Most wickets - Anil Kumble 334 wickets

*Best bowling figures - Stuart Binny 6/4 vs Ban at Mirpur on June 17, 2014

*Most wickets in a series - Zaheer Khan 21 wickets World Cup 2011

*Most runs conceded - Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/106 vs SA in Mumbai on Oct 25, 2015

*Most dismissals by a WK - MS Dhoni 438 (318 catches, 120 stumpings)

*Most dismissals by a WK in a match - MS Dhoni 6 (5 catches, 1 stumping) versus England at Leeds on September 2, 2007

*Most dismissals in a series by a WK - MS Dhoni 21 (19 catches, 2 stumpings) Commonwealth Bank Series (Australia, India, Sri Lanka in Australia) in 2007/08

*Most catches - M Azharuddin 156 catches

*Most catches in a series - VVS Laxman - 12 VB Series (Australia, India, Zimbabwe) 2003/04

*Highest partnership by wicket

-1st Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (258 runs) vs Kenya at Paarl (South Africa) on October 24, 2001

-2nd 331: Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid versus New Zealand at Hyderabad (Deccan) on November 8, 1999

-3rd 237*: Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar versus Kenya at Bristol on May 23, 1999

-4th 275*: M Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja versus Zimbabwe at Cuttack on April 9, 1998

-5th 223: M Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja versus Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) on August 17, 1997

-6th 160: Ambati Rayudu and Stuart Binny versus Zimbabwe at Harare on July 10, 2015

-7th 125*: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin versus Pakistan at Chennai on December 30, 2012

-8th 100*: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar versus Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 24, 2017

-9th 126*: Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani versus Zimbabwe at Turnbridge Wells on June 18, 1983

-10th 64: Harbhajan Singh and L Balaji versus England at The Oval on September 3, 2004

Highest partnership: 331 for second wicket versus New Zealand at Hyderabad (Deccan) on November 8, 1999.

*Most matches as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni 200 (110 won, 75 lost, 5 tied and 11 no result).

>List of captains

Ajit Wadekar (1974-1974) - 2 matches, lost both

S Venkatraghavan (1975-1979) - 7 matches one won, lost six

Bishan Singh Bedi (1976-78) - 4 matches one won, lost three

Sunil Manohar Gavaskar (1980-85) - 37 matches; 14 won, 21 lost, 2 no result

GR Viswanath (1981-1981) -1 match, one loss

N Kapil Dev (1982-87) - 74 matches; 39 wins, 33 losses, 2 no result

Syed Kirmani (1983-83) - 1 match, 1 loss

Mohinder Amarnath (1984-84) - 1 match, 1 no result

Ravi Shastri (1987-1991) - 11 matches; 4 won, 7 lost

Dilip Vengsarkar (1987-1989) - 18 matches; 8 won, 10 lost

K Srikkanth (1989-1989) - 13 matches; 4 won, 8 lost and 1 NR

M Azharuddin (1990-1999) - 174 matches; 90 won, 76 lost, 2 tied and 6 NR

Sachin Tendulkar (1996-2000) - 73 matches; 23 won, 43 lost, 1 tied, 6 NR

Ajay Jadeja (1998-1999) - 13 matches; 8 won, 5 lost

Sourav Ganguly (1999-2005) - 146 matches; 76 won, 65 lost, , 5 no result

Rahul Dravid (2000-2007) - 79 matches; 42 won, 33 lost, 4 no result

Anil Kumble (2002-2002) - 1 match, 1 won

Virender Sehwag (2003-2012) - 12 matches; 7 won, 5 lost

MS Dhoni (2007-2018) - 200 matches; 110 won, 74 lost, 5 tied, 11 NR

Suresh Raina (2010-2014) - 12 matches; 6 won, 5 lost, 1 NR

Gautam Gambhir (2010-2011) - 6 matches 6 won

Virat Kohli (2013-2021) - 95 matches; 65 won, 27 lost, 1 tied, 2 NR

Ajinkya Rahane (2015-2015) - 3 matches, 3 won

Rohit Sharma (2017-2019) - 10 matches; 8 won, 2 lost

Shikhar Dhawan (2021-2021) - 3 matches; 2 won and 1 lost

KL Rahul (2022-2022) - 3 matches, 3 lost

