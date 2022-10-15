'140 or 150 Was a Good Score Back Then..'-Rohit Sharma Reflects His 'Long Journey' In T20 World Cups

India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on his T20 journey when he was asked an interesting question by a journalist in the joint press conference organized by the ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. All team captains were present in Melbourne alongside India’s Rohit Sharma as they answered the press.

Meanwhile, India skipper was asked about his journey so far in T20 cricket.

Using this opportunity, Rohit looked back 2007 when he was first picked for the World Cup. He likened the game from both the eras, saying it has ‘evolved’ over the years.

“When I was picked for that World Cup I did not go with any expectations about myself," Rohit said in Melbourne on Saturday alongside the other 15 captains who are in Australia for this year’s T20 World Cup," he said.

“I just wanted to enjoy the tournament and play the tournament as it was my first ever World Cup.

“I had no understanding of what it was like to be part of a World Cup and how big it was going to be until we actually won the World Cup."

The four-week event in Australia is the eighth rendition of the T20 World Cup and will also be the eighth time Rohit will feature in the 20-over showcase having played in each tournament thus far.

He is also one of just four players in Australia that played at the inaugural event in 2007, with Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Williams, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and India team-mate Dinesh Karthik making up an impressive quartet that can now definitely be considered T20 World Cup veterans.

“It has been a long journey and the game has evolved so much," Rohit reflected.

“You can literally see how it is played now compared to what it was like in 2007. 140 or 150 was a good score back then and now people try and get that score in 14 or 15 overs."

Rohit and India will be in action in their final warm-up game against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, before they fly to Melbourne to take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the MCG on October 23.

