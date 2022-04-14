On This Day in 1995: Azhar Helps India to Fourth Consecutive Asia Cup Title

Twenty-three years ago, on this day, in 1995, India lifted Asia Cup title defeating Sri Lanka in the final at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. Mohammad Azharuddin-led India reached the final after registering wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Arjuna Ranatunga’s Sri Lanka set-up up the summit clash with India after defeating Bangladesh and Pakistan.

India won the toss and put the Islanders in to bat.

Asanka Gurusinha scored a fine 85 off 122 balls to take Sri Lanka to 230 in 50 overs. For India, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad claimed two wickets apiece.

Chasing 231, India lost Manoj Prabhakar (9) early before Sachin Tendulkar laid the platform with a run-a-ball 41 in Sharjah.

India lost their second wicket when Champaka Ramanayake dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for 41 runs.

Mohammad Azharuddin (90 not out) and Navjot Sidhu (84 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 175 runs and helped India lift their fourth successive Asia Cup title.

