JioCinema Expert Suresh Raina Finds 15-Year-Old Allah Mohammad To Be a Superstar at IPL Auction

JioCinema expert Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on the who could be the top uncapped players to watch out for during the IPL Player Auction. First up Mr. IPL picked Jammu and Kashmir left-arm pacer Mujtaba Yousuf, who had played against and even dismissed Raina in the past.

Raina also listed Saurashtra’s Samarth Vyas who had an outstanding Syed Mushtaq Ali and hit the most sixes in the tournament (22). He also scored a double century during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy and played a key role in Saurashtra winning the title. Raina spoke highly of 15-year-old Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad, who is the youngest in the auction.

Raina said, “I played with Mujtaba (Yousuf) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali. As a left-arm fast bowler, he has a good action, and a good control on swing. Then you have Samarth Vyas from Saurashtra who has scored at a strike rate of over 150 and was among the top five run-getters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and just won the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is a very good future prospect. But watch out for Allah Mohammad. At 6ft 2inches and 15 years old, he is an off spinner with a big heart. A lot of talent coming from Afghanistan."

After playing local U-16 tournaments, Mohammad started to train with the Afghanistan U-19 team and made his debut in the Shpageeza League for Mis Ainak Knights. He claimed five in his first three matches including a 4/15 in his second match against Hindkush Stars.

