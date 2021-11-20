'15th Season of the IPL Will Take Place in India': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday confirmed that the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in India. Speaking at an event – ‘The Champions Call’ – in Chennai, Shah confirmed the development and stated that the upcoming season will be much more exciting with the addition of two new teams.

“I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining," the BCCI secretary said.

“We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like," Jay Shah further said.

The IPL 2021 kickstarted in India and the fixture was designed in such a way that none of the franchises would have played a league stage game at their home venue. However, the tournament was called off midway following a Covid outburst. Several players and support staff in the bio-bubble returned positive tests and the league was suspended indefinitely.

Eventually, the remainder of the season was played in the UAE in September-October where the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won the title by defeating Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Before the return of IPL, international cricket resumed on the Indian soil with the bilateral series against New Zealand. Moreover, the fans also returned to stadium in numbers to cheer for the Men in Blue.

Speaking of the IPL 2022, unlike previous seasons, it’s going to be more entertaining as two new franchises – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – have been added. And before that, as said by the BCCI secretary, there will be a mega players’ auction that will witness several big-ticket players going under the hammer.

