1st ODI: Iconic Moments From Indian Cricket at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Motera stadium the old and the refurbished one, now rechristened as the Narendra Modi’ stadium in Ahmedabad has witnessed some of the iconic moments in India cricket.

Here are few of them:-

*Legendary Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th Test run in 1987.

*Former captain Kapil Dev became the highest wicket taker in Tests in 1994

*Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden double hundred in 1999

*Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 400th Test wicket

*India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh scored his first Test ton.

*Kapil Dev took 9/83 against West Indies in 1983

*Sachin Tendulkar scored his 18,000th ODI run (versus Australia 2011 World Cup).

*Notable Test debut VVS Laxman (versus South Africa, 1996)

Meanwhile, Indian team will have a new opening partner for captain Rohit Sharma after Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were ruled out of the ODI series due to covid.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is set to open in the three-match series.

“Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me," Rohit said on the eve of the series-opener. “Mayank was added in the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place. If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings."

>India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

