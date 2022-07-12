1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Career-best 6/19 as India Bundle Out England For 110

Under an overcast sky, Indian pacers conjured up a perfect storm with Jasprit Bumrah at the centre of a fiery performance as England were skittled for 110 in 25.2 overs at The Oval in the series opening first ODI in London on Tuesday. Bumrah produced his career-best figures in ODI cricket, finishing with 6/19 as he bounced, swung and produced ripping yorkers in a starring role.

Bumrah’s display is also the best ever by an Indian bowler against England in ODIs, surpassing that of Ashish Nehra who took 6/23 during the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa. The 28-year-old is also the first ever Indian to take a six-fer in an ODI in England.

India captain Rohit Sharma won a good toss and decided to bowl first - a decision his England counterpart Jos Buttler admitted he would have also opted for had the coin fallen in his team’s favour.

In no time did it become clear why the two captains wanted to bowl first with Bumrah knocking down England’s top-three inside six overs. He first bowled Jason Roy for a five-ball duck before Joe Root was out caught behind for a two-ball duck in the same over.

Mohammed Shami joined the fun when he had allrounder Ben Stokes out for a golden duck before Bumrah took his third wicket in Jonny Bairstow (7) with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant taking an excellent catch.

England were in trouble at 17/4 in 5.3 overs by the time the eighth over ended, had lost half their side. Moeen Ali and Buttler tried repairing the damage but their partnership resulted in just 26 runs.

Buttler though fought for some time before pulling a short delivery from Shami to backward square leg where Suryakumar Yadav took a decent catch to send him back on 30 - the highest individual score of England innings.

At 68/8, England were in danger of registering their lowest ever ODI score but David Willey and Brydon Carse ended that possibility by adding 35 runs for the ninth wicket.

Rohit brought back Bumrah for a fresh spell and the pacer accounted for Carse and Willey in successive overs to bring an end to England’s struggles.

Brief Scores: England 110 in 25.2 overs (Jos Buttler 30, David Willey 21; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19, Mohammed Shami 3/31)

