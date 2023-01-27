1st T20I: Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway And Spinners Guide New Zealand to 21-run Win Over India

New Zealand produced a dominant show in Ranchi to register their first win on the ongoing India tour with a 21-run triumph in first T20I on Friday. After losing the ODI series 0-3, the Blackcaps bounced back in emphatic style to outclass India at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The Indian batters failed to live up to the expectations as they struggled against the spinners to lose wickets at regular intervals in the 177-run chase and ended up with 155/9. Mitchell Santner led his team from the front by claiming two crucial wickets of Shubman Gill and Deepak Hooda for just 11 runs in his four overs.

Washington Sundar fought hard for India till the final over but the hosts fell short of 21 runs. The southpaw produced some late flourish and scored 50 runs 28 in balls as he struck five fours and three sixes to entertain the fans.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Highlights

India lost momentum in the final over of the New Zealand innings when Arshdeep Singh leaked 27 runs in the final over of the innings as the visitors posted a challenging 176/6 on the scoreboard. New Zealand banked on the momentum and claimed early wickets while defending the target to put pressure on the hosts.

They managed to produce a top-order collapse as Ishan Kishan (4), Shubman Gill (7) and Rahul Tripathi (0) were back in the hut with just 15 runs on the scoreboard. Number 1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav shared a crucial 68-run partnership with skipper Hardik Pandya for the fourth wicket to revive India’s chase. However, Ish Sodhi broke the partnership by dismissing Surya for 47 off 34 balls which was laced with 6 fours and two sixes.

Hardik was also dismissed in the next over for 21 as India lost the way in the chase. Deepak Hooda, who was demoted down the order at number 7, also failed to score big and departed for 10.

Sundar was the standout performer with the bat as he scored some outstanding shots during his maiden T20I half-century.

Earlier, opener Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell produced commanding half-centuries as New Zealand posted a challenging 176 for six.

Conway, who had scored 138 in the third ODI in Indore, continued his purple patch with a 35-ball 52 after opening the innings, while Daryl Mitchell smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 59, which included a last-over thrashing of Arshdeep Singh for 27 runs.

For India, Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav gave away a combined 56 runs while picking three wickets, while the fast bowlers gave away 119 runs despite picking as many wickets as their spin counterparts.

