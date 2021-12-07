1st Test, AUS vs ENG, Brisbane Weather Forecast, Ashes 2021-22: The Gabba Pitch Report And Venue Records

Cricket’s greatest rivalry is set to resume with the series opening first Test of Ashes 2021-22 to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The five match Test series between Australia and England has been one of the most anticipated clashes of this year. Australia, the current holders, will look to retain the urn for a second successive series, two years after the returning with a 2-2 draw in England. They will hope for a winning start under their new captain Pat Cummins.

>Ashes 2021-22: Everything You Need to Know

Meanwhile, the tourists, led by Joe Root, would want to change history as they have never won a Test at the venue. The English side will be bolstered with the return of star allrounder Ben Stokes.

>Weather report

The first Test, which starts on Wednesday, could be marred by rain and thunderstorms which has affected Brisbane over the past few days. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius across the five days. However, heavy rains and scattered thunderstorms are predicted as per Accuweather.

>Pitch report

It has not been ideal preparation for the series opener, as the pitch at the iconic Gabba venue was prepared over the weekend after a break in rainfall. The wicket will remain under the covers for a long time which means there could be some grass left on it. This makes things tricky for both batting units, but helpful for swing bowlers, who can create problems for the opponents. Even though rain is forecast on almost all days of the first Test, there will be enough cricket to be played to manufacture a positive result for either team.

>Test records at this venue

Test matches played: 64

Matches won batting first: 25

Matches won bowling first:25

Average 1st Inns scores: 334 runs

Average 2nd Inns scores: 317 runs

Average 3rd Inns scores:240 runs

Average 4th Inns scores: 166 runs

Highest total recorded: 645/10 (158.6 overs) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest total recorded:58/10 (12.3 overs) by AUS vs ENG

>Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) probable playing XI:

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

>England probable XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Ollie Robinson/Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad

