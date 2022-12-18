1st Test, Day 5: India Crush Bangladesh by 188 Runs to Take 1-0 Lead

It took India less than an hour on the fifth and final morning of the first Test against Bangladesh to wrap up the contest with a big 188-run win and take 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth 513, Bangladesh offered some resistance but eventually were bowled out for 324 with Zakir Hasan hitting a century on debut while captain Shakib Al Hasan making an entertaining 84.

Resuming on their overnight total of 272/6, Bangladesh made a positive start with Mehidy Hasan Miraz playing a cover drive for four to conclude the first over of the day, bowled by Mohammed Siraj on a high. And then Shakib slog-swept the last delivery of the following over, bowled by Axar Patel, for a six.

Mehidy then got a little too callous as he played away from his body to slice one from Siraj to be caught at backward point on 13 as the 45-run stand for the seventh wicket was broken soon.

Shakib though continued to bat in the same vein - taking risks and being rewarded with boundaries. He soon raised a half-century and continued to belting fours and sixes.

The ploy was only going to work for some time though considering he was the lone specialist batter Bangladesh were left with. Kuldeep Yadav soon got one to turn away after pitching as Shakib went for another slog-sweep but was beaten on the outside edge to be bowled on 84 off 108.

And India didn’t have to wait long to get rid of the remaining two batters with Bangladesh losing Ebadot Hossain and Taijul Islam for the addition of just four runs after Shakib’s exit.

Kuldeep, who finished with career-best match figures of 8/113 was chosen as player-of-the-match. India will aim for a series sweep when the 2nd Test starts from December 22 at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Brief Scores: India 404 and 258/2 beat Bangladesh 150 and 324 by 188 runs

