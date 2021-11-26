1st Test, IND vs NZ Talking Points From Day 2: Iyer Slams Maiden Ton; Southee, Openers Keep New Zealand on Top

The second day of the India vs New Zealand Test was hugely dominated by the visitors. Debutant Shreyas Iyer’s maiden hundred in whites did put the hosts in a comfortable position but it was three New Zealand players who stole the show in different departments. Ajinkya Rahane led-India posted 345 in the first innings of the Kanpur Test. In reply, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand showcased a brilliant batting show to start with, posting 129 for no loss at stumps on day 2, trailing by 126 runs. Let’s have a look at the talking points from the second day of the ongoing first Test in Kanpur. (>India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day Highlights)

>Shreyas Iyer Maiden Test Hundred: From getting ruled out from the team with a dislocated shoulder to returning in action and making debut in the longest format of the game – Shreyas has seen it all this year. He grabbed the opportunity in the Kanpur Test with both hands and converted the fifty, that he scored on Day 1, into a hundred. Thus, he became the sixteenth India batter to notch up three figures in his first-ever Test match.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Young, Latham Fifties Keep India Bowlers at Bay as New Zealand Post 129/0; Trail by 216 Runs

Shreyas’ innings was laced with 13 boundaries and 2 maximums. He ended up scoring 105 in hi debut innings before getting caught by Will Young at the covers off Tim Southee’s delivery.

>Tim Southee’s 5-wicket Haul: Veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee picked just one wicket on the first day but returned strong on Friday to end with a fifer. Almost 24 hours after taking down Cheteshwar Pujara (26), Southee got the better of Ravindra Jadeja (50), centurion Shreyas Iyer (105), Wriddhiman Saha (1) and Axar Patel (3). This was Southee’s 13th five-wicket haul in Tests that helped New Zealand restrict the hosts to 345.

>Tom Latham Survived Thrice: The New Zealand opener had a terrific day with the bat against India. He survived three on-field decisions (two leg before and one caught behind), negated by DRS, and decided to frustrate the Indian attack with a gritty defensive game. The Green Park track became better for batting on the second day and the turn that was on offer was minimal.

Advertisement

> Fifty for Latham: After defying all the decisions against his favour, Tom Latham scored the 21st fifty of his Test career. In reply to India 345, he batted phenomenally and remained unbeaten at the end of second day of the first Test. So far, he has scored 50 off 165 balls with the help of 4 boundaries.r

>ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Centurion Shreyas Iyer For Great Start to Test Career

Advertisement

> Will Young’s gritty half-century: While Latham fought hard against the Indian attack, it was Will Young who acclimatised to the condition pretty quickly. He got as many as 12 boundaries before the poor bad lights forced an early stumps. Playing in his fourth Test for New Zealand, the right-hander has scored 75 off 180 balls. He and Latham have now stitched the third-highest first-wicket partnership – 129 not out – in and against India.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here