1st Test, IND vs NZ Tea Report: Young And Latham Lead Strong Reply as New Zealand Reach 72/0

New Zealand openers Will Young (46*) and Tom Latham (23*) raised a half-century stand in an impressive start against India as they took their team to 72/0 before the tea-break was taken on the second day of the first Test in Kanpur. Both Young and Latham displayed a solid defense but didn’t shy away from playing their shots either when the chance was presented with no India bowler managing to pose any sort of threat at the Green Park Stadium on Friday during the second session.

New Zealand now trail India by 273 runs with all 10 wickets intact.

Young led the reply with seven fours - the last of which came off the final delivery before the break- in his unbeaten knock whereas Latham has two fours to his name so far.

While the opening session of the day was shared with India scoring some runs while New Zealand hitting back with four wickets, the second was out and out dominated by Kane Williamson’s men.

India lost two wickets for the addition of just six runs after lunch with the Kiwis restricting them to 345-all out. And then, their openers finished the session unscathed while scoring plenty of runs as well.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane used all his five specialist bowlers but neither was able to trouble the New Zealand batters.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 72/0 (Will Young 46*, Tom Latham 23*) vs India 345-all out (Shreyas Iyer 105, Shubman Gill 52, Ravindra Jadeja 50, Tim Southee 5.69) at tea break on Day 2

