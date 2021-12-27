1st Test, India vs South Africa 2021-22: Rain Delays Start of Play on Day 2 in Centurion

The start of the second day’s play of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in Centurion was delayed due to persistent drizzle on Monday. It was already raining well before the start forcing the ground under covers. At the end of the opening day’s play, India were firmly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs.

The stop-start nature of the rain continued to frustrate the groundstaff before it finally relented around 1:30 PM IST. As per the latest update, an inspection has been scheduled for around 3 PM IST which is when the lunch will also be taken - 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

KL Rahul was going strong at 122 not out off 248 balls, during which he hit 17 boundaries and one six. Giving him company at the other end was Ajinkya Rahane, on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of eight hits to the fence. Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Skipper Virat Kohli made 35 off 94 balls. Ngidi (3/45) picked up all the three Indian wickets to fall on the first day of the match.

>With PTI Inputs

