2 Years of MS Dhoni's Retirement: ICC Pays Tribute to Indian Legend with a Heart-warming Video - WATCH

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday marked the two-year anniversary of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement by paying a heartfelt tribute to the former India skipper. Former India World Cup-winning skipper Dhoni announced his retirement from the international circuit on August 15, 2020.

ICC on Instagram shared a video that focused on the illustrious international career of the former India skipper. The video soon went viral and garnered more than 20 lakh views. The video also shows India’s three ICC cup victories under the leadership of Dhoni.

“’… from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.’ On this day in 2020, India superstar MS Dhoni bid goodbye to international cricket. A tribute to the legend," the caption of the video read.

The overwhelming video set social media ablaze in no time as fans and followers showered praise on the legendary wicketkeeper-batter in comments.

“A very emotional moment for all the cricket fans. Does not matter which team you support and which player is your favourite," wrote an Instagram user.

Another said, “Two years of heartbreak."

A cricket fan from Pakistan also praised Dhoni and his incredible achievements. “Impossible to find another wicket-keeper and captain like him. And yes, of course, a great finisher also. Love from Pakistan," read the comment.

Dhoni had shared a brief Instagram post along with a video to announce his retirement from international cricket back in August 2020.

“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs, consider me as retired," Dhoni had written in the caption.

Dhoni is the only skipper to win all three ICC tournaments. He had clinched his first ICC trophy back in 2007 after winning the inaugural edition of the 2007 T20 World Cup. In 2011, he won the ICC World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He played a remarkable match-winning knock of unbeaten 91 off just 79 balls to achieve a historic feat.

Dhoni claimed his third ICC trophy in 2013 as the Men in Blue had outclassed England in the final by five runs.

The Ranchi-born cricketer might not be playing international matches anymore but he is still seen representing Chennai Super Kings in IPL. He is also one of the most successful skippers in the history of IPL with four titles in his kitty.

