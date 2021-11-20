‘20 Crore +’: Aakash Chopra Predicts the ‘Most Expensive Player’ in IPL 2022 Auction

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to serve a stronger dose of entertainment to its viewers. Unlike the past seasons, it will be a 10-team contest with Ahmedabad and Lucknow being the newly-added franchises. The more-exciting part is going to be the mega players’ auction that will witness several big guns going under the hammer.

The auction dates are yet to be announced but the experts have already begun their predictions. Former India and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Aakash Chopra has suggested that batsman KL Rahul might crack a lucrative deal.

Chopra took to Twitter on Thursday night and stated that if the Karnataka cricketer ends up in the auction somehow and there is no limit on a player’s salary, then he might just become the most expensive player at the event. The cricketer-turned-commentator even guessed the amount of purchase to be going beyond Rs 20 crore mark.

“If KL Rahul ends up in the auction…and if the draft system doesn’t put a ceiling on a player’s salary…he will easily be the most expensive player in the upcoming auction. 20 Crore +," he tweeted.

Chopra made his verdict following Rahul’s 65-run knock against New Zealand in the second T20I against Ranchi. The newly-appointed vice-captain paired up with his skipper, Rohit Sharma, to stitch a 117-run opening stand, laying the base of India’s successful runs chase.

In pursuit of 154, Rahul smashed six boundaries and 2 sixes while Rohit ended up scoring a 36-ball 53, with the help of 5 maximums and a boundary. India won the game with 7 wickets in hands and 16 balls to spare, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

The third and the final match will be played on Sunday in Kolkata.

