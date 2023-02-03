Joginder Sharma, one of the members of Team India at the 2007 T20 World Cup, has announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Friday. After making his debut in 2004, the right-arm bowler played 4 ODIs and as many T20Is, picking up 1 and 4 wickets respectively. Though his international career was short-lived, he will always be remembered for the thrilling final over against Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa.

On Friday, Joginder took to his social media accounts, making his decision public.

"To, The Hon'ble Secretary,

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Punjab Need 200 Runs on Day 5 to Seal a Place in Semi-final BCCI, Mumbai. R/Sir, Today with immense gratitude and humility I announce my retirement from all forms of International and domestic cricket. my journey from 2002 to 2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life honour representing India level of sport," he wrote in a letter addressed to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the BCCI wicket Association Chennai Super Kings and the Haryana government to all my teammates coaches Mentos and support staff absolute privilege to have played with you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To all cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of International sport: I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all. Your support has always been a source of motivation for me. Lastly, I would like to thank my family and friends for their conditional love and support throughout my career they have been my backbones and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today. I am excited to announce I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket side of it also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer I look forward to this chapter in my life."

Sharma’s final over in the T20 World Cup 2007 is a glorious chapter in India’s cricketing history. After conceding a six, he bounced back to dismiss Pakistan’s Misbah Ul Haq, helping India become the world champion.

In several interviews and articles, then-skipper MS Dhoni had said he trusted Joginder ahead of Harbhajan Singh to bowl the final over. The right-arm fast bowler had made his debut in a must-win game against England.

