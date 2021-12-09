2017 to 2021: A Timeline of Virat Kohli's Glorious Journey as Team India's ODI Captain

Virat Kohli’s era as India’s limited-overs captain came to an end on Wednesday when the BCCI selection panel named Rohit Sharma as the new skipper in the ODIs. The fans already witnessed a change in leadership in the shortest format of the game last month after which the Men in Blue thumped New Zealand 3-0 at home. But what happened on December 8, led to the beginning of a new era.

The Indian cricket is set to follow the concept of split captaincy – one player to lead the team in the white-ball format while another in the red-ball. This new formula will be implemented with the commencement of the South Africa Tour when Kohli will captain the side in the three-match Test series while Rohit will take charge in the ODIs.

Before witnessing the impact of this massive step, let’s have a look at Kohli’s legacy in the ODIs.

>A timeline of Virat Kohli’s ODI captaincy:

>2017: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shocked his fans by stepping down from the post and Virat Kohli, who was already leading the team in Tests, was made the captain. Kohli began his captaincy career in the limited-overs format with the homes series against England. It also witnessed the comeback of Yuvraj Singh in Cuttack where he slammed his highest ODI score of 150. India won the series 2-1.

>Champions Trophy 2017: It was Virat Kohli’s first ICC tournament as the captain of India’s senior men’s team. He led from the front and took his team into the finals. He scored three half-centuries in the tournament. Unfortunately, the team lost the grand-finale to arch-rivals Pakistan by a huge margin of 180 runs.

>West Indies Tour 2017: The team flew to the Caribbean from England for another bilateral series and guess what, it was another victorious tour for Kohli. India won it 3-1.

>Tour of Sri Lanka 2017: It turned out to be one of the terrific tours for Kohli in the white-ball format. India whitewashed Sri Lanka in the 5-match ODI series.

>Defeated Australia 4-1, NZ 2-1 at home: Kohli excelled once again as the ODI captain, leading his team to a 4-1 win against the World Champions Australia. It was the same series when Kuldeep Yadav picked up a hat-trick. Next in the fray were New Zealand who lost the 3-match ODI series 2-1 against Kohli’s Team India.

>A memorable tour of South Africa, 2018: After losing the Tests, Kohli & Co bounced back and thumped the Proteas in limited-overs cricket. India won the first-ever ODI series on the South African soil, defeating the hosts 5-1 and sweeping away the T20Is 2-1.

>Defeated West Indies 3-1, 2018: This time we hosted the Caribbean side and they couldn’t give up a fight against Kohli’s Team India. The 5-match ODI series was won by the hosts 3-1, with one match, in Vishakhapatnam, tied.

>Lost in England, 2018: This was the first ODI series India lost under Kohli’s captaincy. After pocketing the 3-match T20Is series, Kohli and his men defeated England in the first One-Day International in Nottingham. But Eoin Morgan & Co bounced back soon and won the last two games, clinching the series 2-1.

>Historic Tour of Australia, 2018-19: Kohli’s India rewritten history in this tour. First, they won the first-ever Test series Down Under and then clinched the 3-match ODI series 2-1. This was indeed a series to remember, not just for the players but the fans as well.

>New Zealand tour, 2019: After Australia, India toured New Zealand and pocketed the 5-match ODI series 4-1. This victory made them the favourites in the upcoming World Cup which was set to be held in England.

>Lost to Australia at home, 2019: India began the 5-match ODI series with 2 straight wins. But the Aussies bounced back so strong that they didn’t let the hosts dominate anymore. The final three matches were won by the visitors, taking the series 3-2.

>ICC World Cup 2019: Kohli’s India entered the tournament as one of the favourite teams. They lost only one game, against England in the Round Robin, but that didn’t affect their semi-final selection. The final nail in the coffin was the clash against New Zealand that resulted in India’s elimination. It was also MS Dhoni’s last international game.

>India tour of West Indies 2019: It turned out to be a rain-affected series that India won 2-0. The first of the three ODIs was washed out due to rain while the next two were won by India following the D/L method on both occasions.

>India hosted West Indies again in 2019: A few months later, the West Indies toured India for a limited-overs bilateral series that comprised 3 T20Is and as many ODIs. The visitors managed to win just 2 games – one each in both series.

>Australia tour of India, 2020: It was a small series, that comprised only three ODIs, which India won 2-1. It was the last time India hosted Australia under Kohli’s captaincy.

>New Zealand tour, 2020: After affecting a 5-0 whitewash over the Kiwis in the T20Is, India lost the ODIs 3-0. It was India’s last overseas tour before the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, Kohli’s last New Zealand tour as India’s limited-overs captain.

>2-1 loss in Australia, 2020: India flew to Australia after the travelling restrictions were waived off and the world was getting back to normal. Kohli & Co lost the ODIs 2-1 but bounced back to win the T20Is 2-0.

>Defeated England 2-1 at home, 2021: India’s successful campaign against England at home ended with a 2-1 series win against England earlier this year. This was the last assignment for Kohli as India’s ODI captain.

Under his tenure, India played 95 games and won 65. The Men in Blue lost 27 matches. During this period, Kohli scored 21 centuries and averaged 72.

