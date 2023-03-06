Live Score MI vs RCB WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine Give Steady Start to RCB

For Mumbai Indians, the overseas players are Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Issy Wong.

It’s the battle of the best as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians square off against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match 4 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

There’s a historic rivalry between these two franchises in the IPL, and now with Harmanpreet and Smriti at opposite ends, there’s a new chapter that’s going to be written in the WPL 2023.

Both teams come into this match on contrasting fortunes, while Mumbai Indians inflicted a massive 143-run defeat upon Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs.

Skipper Harmanpreet was in sublime form as she smashed 65 runs in just 30 balls and picked up the Player of the Match award as MI raced to the top of WPL standings, where they remain still.

Mandhana on the other hand was her team’s top scorer with 35 runs as RCB succumbed to a defeat and they are in fourth place in the table. The two legends of Indian cricket come face to face today and expect a cracking encounter between MI and RCB.

Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on March 6, Monday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

