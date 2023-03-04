Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score WPL 2023: Beth Mooney Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl Against Mumbai

MI, who are most successful team in IPL history, will look to start the WPL on a high note under Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy. Mumbai have assembled a star-studded squad for the inaugural season by signing the likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon and Pooja Vastrakar.

While Gujarat Giants will be led by recent T20 World Cup winner Beth Mooney who was also the Player of the Match in the summit clash against South Africa. Gujarat will bank on their overseas players to help them achieve glory in the inaugural season as they also have the best all-rounder in the world at moment – Ashleigh Gardner. Giants have other match-winners in the side like Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.

On what date will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be played on March 4.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women begin?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will begin at 8:00 pm IST, on March 4. The toss will take place at 07:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Beth Mooney (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Parunika Sisodia

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (a), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

